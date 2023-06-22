Indo-US ties one of most defining relationships: Biden

Indo-US ties 'one of the most defining relationships' in 21st century: Biden

Biden said the US and India are working closely in expanding healthcare, climate change and issues arising out of Russia's aggression on Ukraine.

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Jun 22 2023, 20:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 21:00 ist
US President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a laugh as U.S. first lady Jill Biden waves during an official State Arrival Ceremony at the start of Modi's visit to the White House in Washington, US, June 22, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

The relationship between the US and India is one of the most defining relationships in the 21st century, American President Joe Biden said on Thursday as he welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the White House ahead of their official talks.

Also Read —  Eco-friendly lab-grown diamond to a special sandalwood box: PM Modi’s gifts to Joe Biden, First Lady

Asserting that decisions the two countries make today will determine the future of generations to come, Biden said the US and India are working closely in expanding healthcare, climate change and issues arising out of Russia's aggression on Ukraine.

"Welcome back to the White House," Biden said amid cheers from the crowd gathered on the South Lawn of the White House.

With India's cooperation, we have strengthened QUAD for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, the US president said.

 

Joe Biden
Narendra Modi
India News

