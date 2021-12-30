Iran announces new space launch amid nuclear talks

Iran announced Thursday that it had carried out a new space launch, in a move likely to anger Western powers amid tough talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal.
"The Simorgh satellite launcher carried three research cargos into space," defence ministry spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said, quoted by state television.
