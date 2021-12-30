Iran announces new space launch amid nuclear talks

Iran announces new space launch amid nuclear talks

'The Simorgh satellite launcher carried three research cargos into space,' defence ministry spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said

AFP
AFP, Tehran,
  • Dec 30 2021, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2021, 16:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Iran announced Thursday that it had carried out a new space launch, in a move likely to anger Western powers amid tough talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal.

"The Simorgh satellite launcher carried three research cargos into space," defence ministry spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said, quoted by state television.

