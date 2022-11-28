Iran says it has proof that US was involved in protests

Iran says it has proof that Western states were involved in protests

The protests were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Nov 28 2022, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 14:51 ist
Protest in Iran. Credit: AFP Photo

Iran has a proof that Western nations were involved in protests that have swept the country, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

The protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest for "inappropriate attire", pose one of the strongest challenges to the country's clerical establishment since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

"We have specific information proving that the US, Western countries and some of the American allies have had a role in the protests," ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mahsa Amini
Iran
World news
Protests

What's Brewing

Gaikwad smacks 7 sixes, scores 43 runs in one over

Gaikwad smacks 7 sixes, scores 43 runs in one over

Protests erupt in China against stringent Covid rules

Protests erupt in China against stringent Covid rules

Social media, Finfluencers and (un)sound advice

Social media, Finfluencers and (un)sound advice

Road trip? Here’s what your insurance should cover

Road trip? Here’s what your insurance should cover

When dogs run for a cause

When dogs run for a cause

Love out loud: B'luru Pride march a riot of rainbows

Love out loud: B'luru Pride march a riot of rainbows

 