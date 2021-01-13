Iran to hold missile drill in Gulf of Oman

Iran to hold missile drill in Gulf of Oman amid tensions

Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the US from Iran's nuclear deal

AP
AP, Tehran,
  • Jan 13 2021, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 14:27 ist
A handout photo made available by the Iranian Army office on January 13, 2021, shows Iran-made warship Makran prior to be joined to the Navy, in drill in the Gulf of Oman. Credit: Iranian Army office/AFP Photo

Iran's navy was poised to begin a short-range missile drill in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, state TV reported, amid heightened regional tensions over Tehran's nuclear program and a US pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic.

The two-day missile drill was to be held in the gulf's southeastern waters and two new Iranian-made warships were expected to join the exercise: The missile-launching Zereh, or “armour," and the Makran, a logistics vessel with a helicopter pad named after a coastal region in southern Iran.

President Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the US from Iran's nuclear deal, in which Tehran had agreed to limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. Trump cited Iran's ballistic missile program among other issues in withdrawing from the accord.

When the US then ramped up sanctions, Iran gradually and publicly abandoned the deal's limits on its nuclear development as a series of escalating incidents pushed the two countries to the brink of war at the beginning of the year.

In recent weeks, Iran has increased its military drills. On Saturday, the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard held a naval parade in the Persian Gulf and a week earlier Iran held a massive drone manoeuvre across half the country.

Also last week, Iran seized a South Korean oil tanker and its crew members in the Gulf, and continues to hold the vessel at an Iranian port. The Islamic Republic has apparently sought to increase its leverage over Seoul ahead of negotiations over billions of dollars in Iranian assets frozen in South Korean banks tied to US sanctions on Iran.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of having secret ties with the militant al-Qaida network and imposed new sanctions on several senior Iranian officials. Iran has denied the accusation. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gulf of Oman
Missile
Iran
US
Tehran

What's Brewing

In Pics | 10 most powerful passports of 2021

In Pics | 10 most powerful passports of 2021

In Pics | US Presidents who have faced impeachments

In Pics | US Presidents who have faced impeachments

The Lead: Nutrition and wellness in the year 2021

The Lead: Nutrition and wellness in the year 2021

Marvel superheroes return in a black-and-white sitcom

Marvel superheroes return in a black-and-white sitcom

'I could just vanish': Notes to prevent death in Kabul

'I could just vanish': Notes to prevent death in Kabul

Loss of forests over past decade bigger than Germany

Loss of forests over past decade bigger than Germany

Pandemic cut traffic congestion in most nations in 2020

Pandemic cut traffic congestion in most nations in 2020

No limit: More exercise, better heart health

No limit: More exercise, better heart health

 