Iran warned off spy plane near Iranian war games in the Gulf

Iran warned off spy plane near Iranian war games

The report did not specify the nationality of the reconnaissance aircraft, but Iranian forces have had repeated similar confrontations with US forces in the Gulf

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Jan 01 2023, 10:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 10:00 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

Iran's military launched a drone to warn off a reconnaissance plane trying to approach Iranian war games on the Gulf coast, the semi-official Fars news agency said on Saturday.

The report did not specify the nationality of the reconnaissance aircraft, but Iranian forces have had repeated similar confrontations with US forces in the Gulf.

The US State Department referred questions to the Pentagon, which declined to comment.

Iran launched annual joint naval, air, and ground exercises in the Gulf on Friday near the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway.

"During the exercises, a P-8 manned intelligence aircraft belonging to extra-regional forces, which had tried to reduce altitude to collect more accurate information from the exercise area, was forced to leave the area by the firing of a Karrar drone by (Iran's) air defence," Fars said.

Iran
World news

