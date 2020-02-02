Iran welcomes election of Allawi as Iraq PM

Iran welcomes election of Allawi as Iraq prime minister -Iran foreign ministry

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  Feb 02 2020, 18:15pm ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2020, 18:25pm ist

Iran welcomes Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi's election as prime minister of Iraq, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday, according to the official IRNA new agency.

"In continuing support for the independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity and strengthening the foundations of democracy in Iraq, Iran welcomes the election of Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as the new prime minister of this country," Mousavi said.

