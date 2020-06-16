ISI briefs Pakistan's top military leadership about situation on LoC

LAC tension: ISI briefs Pak's top military leadership

Indian army soldiers rest next to artillery guns at a makeshift transit camp before heading to Ladakh, near Baltal, southeast of Srinagar. Credit: Reuters

Pakistan's spy agency - the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) - on Tuesday briefed the country's top military leadership about the situation on the Line of Control.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited the ISI headquarters in Islamabad.

ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hamid briefed them on the regional security situation.

"Comprehensive briefing was given to military leadership on regional security issues with special focus on the situation of LoC," according to the army.

The top-level huddle of the armed forces coincided with the reports of violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

The ISI is Pakistan's powerful spy agency. In 1950, it was officially given the task of safeguarding Pakistani interests and national security, inside and outside the country.

