Ivanka Trump bats for strong India-US friendship

Ivanka Trump bats for strong India-US friendship

Ivanka, who is also a senior advisor to the president, in a tweet recalled her visit to India in November 2017

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Dec 02 2020, 00:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 00:22 ist
US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump. Credit: AFP Photo

A strong India-US friendship in promoting global security, stability, and economic prosperity is more important than ever, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump, has said.

Ivanka, 39, who is also a senior advisor to the president, in a tweet on Monday recalled her visit to India in November 2017.

"As the world continues to battle Covid-19, our countries' strong friendship in promoting global security, stability, and economic prosperity is more important than ever," she said.

Ivanka led a high-powered US delegation to the Global Entrepreneur Summit in November 2017 in Hyderabad.

"Fond memories from the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Ivanka tweeted as she shared four pictures from the event including that of the prime minister.

President Trump, the First Lady and his entire family have shown special love and affection for India.

Trump’s last trip to India was in February wherein he addressed a historic rally with Prime Minister Modi in Ahmedabad. Ivanka had accompanied the president on his India trip.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ivanka Trump
India-US Relations
United States

What's Brewing

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Polish zoo captures rare mouse-deer birth on video

Polish zoo captures rare mouse-deer birth on video

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

This MNC will try a four-day work week

This MNC will try a four-day work week

Who moved the Utah monolith?

Who moved the Utah monolith?

 