Jen Psaki expecting Joe Biden and Yoshihide Suga to discuss Fukushima nuclear issue

Japan has plans to discharge contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki. Credit: Reuters Photo

The White House said on Friday it understands the careful considerations Japan is weighing as it decides whether to go ahead with hosting the Olympics in Tokyo this year.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also said she expected US President Joe Biden and visiting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will discuss Japan's plans to discharge contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

