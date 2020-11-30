Biden chooses an all-female senior WH press team

Joe Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team

President-elect Biden said that the team would bring diverse experiences to White House communications

AP
AP, Wilmington,
  • Nov 30 2020, 08:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 08:09 ist
US State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki delivers a daily briefing at the US State Department in Washington, DC in 2015. Credit: AFP File Photo

President-elect Joe Biden will have an all-female senior communications team at his White House, led by campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield.

Bedingfield will serve as Biden's White House communications director, and Jen Psaki, a longtime Democratic spokeswoman, will be his press secretary.

Psaki has already been working with Biden's team, serving as one of the main spokespeople for the transition. Both Bedingfield and Psaki are veterans of the Obama administration.

“Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a President, and this team will be entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House,” Biden said in a statement.

“These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better,” he added.

Karine Jean Pierre, who was Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' chief of staff, will serve as a principal deputy press secretary for the president-elect. Pili Tobar, who was communications director for coalitions on Biden's campaign, will be his deputy White House communications director.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Joe Biden
United States
White House

What's Brewing

Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style

Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style

The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema

The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant

Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max lives up to the hype

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max lives up to the hype

 