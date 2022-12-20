Jury finds Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape

Jury finds former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape

Weinstein had become the face of the #MeToo sexual abuse allegations five years ago

Reuters
Reuters, Los Angeles,
  • Dec 20 2022, 06:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2022, 06:04 ist
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Credit: AFP File Photo

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape in a trial in Los Angeles on Monday, the second conviction for the one-time Hollywood kingmaker who became the face of #MeToo sexual abuse allegations five years ago, according to the Los Angeles Superior Court.

The jury found Weinstein guilty of rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by foreign object involving one woman, but acquitted him of charges relating to a second alleged victim.

The jury could not reach a verdict on two allegations, including rape, by Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California's Democratic governor Gavin Newsom, and did not reach a verdict on charges relating to one other women.

