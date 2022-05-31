Trudeau announces bill to freeze handgun ownership

Justin Trudeau announces bill to freeze handgun ownership in Canada

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 31 2022, 02:32 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 02:42 ist
Justin Trudeau. Credit: Reuters file photo

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday his government was introducing new legislation to implement a "national freeze" on handgun ownership and prevent people from buying and selling handguns anywhere in the country.

"Other than using firearms for sport shooting and hunting, there is no reason anyone in Canada should need guns in their everyday lives," Trudeau told reporters at a briefing.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Guns
Canada
Justin Trudeau

What's Brewing

DH Toon | No power? Use pamphlets to cool off!

DH Toon | No power? Use pamphlets to cool off!

Why are cotton prices so high?

Why are cotton prices so high?

Pregnancy is far more dangerous to women than abortion

Pregnancy is far more dangerous to women than abortion

Man's 5-yr fight for Rs 35 refund helps 3L IRCTC users

Man's 5-yr fight for Rs 35 refund helps 3L IRCTC users

Mona Lisa covered in cake in climate protest stunt

Mona Lisa covered in cake in climate protest stunt

China’s population to shrink for 1st time in 60 years

China’s population to shrink for 1st time in 60 years

 