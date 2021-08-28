Khamenei calls on Iran President Raisi to 'repair' trust in government

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on President Ebrahim Raisi to "repair" the public's damaged trust in government, during a meeting on Saturday with his newly formed cabinet.
"It's a great asset for a government to be able to attract the people's trust, which has unfortunately been slightly damaged. You must repair this," Khamenei said, quoted by his official website.
