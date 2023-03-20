Kuwait Oil Company declares 'state of emergency' after oil spill on land

Kuwait Oil declares 'emergency' after oil spill on land

No injuries or disruption to production have been reported as of yet

  • Mar 20 2023, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 15:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Kuwait Oil Company declared a "state of emergency" on Monday following an oil spill on land, but said no injuries or disruption to production had been reported.

State-owned Kuwait Oil "announces a state of emergency due to an oil leak in the west of the country", it said in a statement.

