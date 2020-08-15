Lebanon's prosecutor general charges 25 over port blast

Reuters
Reuters, Beirut,
  • Aug 15 2020, 00:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 00:09 ist
A view of the Beirut port after the explosion. Credit: AFP

Lebanon's Prosecutor General Ghassan Oweidat has pressed charges against 25 people, including senior port and customs officials and security officers, over the massive Beirut port blast that killed 172 people, a judicial source told Reuters on Friday.

It was not immediately clear what the exact charges were. Legal sources said the suspects would now be referred to a criminal court to be tried.

The judicial source said 19 of them were detained following the Aug. 4 explosion at a warehouse that Lebanese authorities said housed highly-explosive material for years which detonated.

