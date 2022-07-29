Magnitude 5.5 quake hits Russia-Mongolia border region

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Russia-Mongolia border region

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 29 2022, 19:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 19:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the Russia-Mongolia border region on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
China
Mongolia
Earthquake

What's Brewing

Wildlife photography aiding tiger awareness

Wildlife photography aiding tiger awareness

In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony

In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony

In Pics | Saudi Arabia's futuristic megacity

In Pics | Saudi Arabia's futuristic megacity

Climate change made UK heatwave 10 times more likely

Climate change made UK heatwave 10 times more likely

DH Toon | TMC embarrassed in school jobs scam

DH Toon | TMC embarrassed in school jobs scam

Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open

Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open

BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day

BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day

Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies

Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies

Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea

Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea

 