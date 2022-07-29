Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Russia-Mongolia border region

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the Russia-Mongolia border region on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
