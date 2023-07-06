Man killed in shooting in San Francisco

Man killed in shooting in San Francisco

IANS
IANS, San Francisco,
  • Jul 06 2023, 07:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 07:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was shot and killed in San Francisco's Bayview neighbourhood during Fourth of July festivities.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at 10 p.m. on Tuesday found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement issued by the San Francisco Police Department on Wednesday.

Also Read | Sikh man shot dead by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's Peshawar city; suspects arrested
 

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was declared deceased. No suspects have been identified.

The killing is the seventh in the Bayview neighbourhood this year, and the city's 26th, according to police crime data.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shooting
San Francisco
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3

After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3

What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

 