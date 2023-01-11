Man with knife wounds six people at Gare du Nord station in Paris

A man with a knife attacked six people at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris on Wednesday morning, leaving one with major injuries, a police spokesperson said.
The attacker was shot several times by police and taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said. The man's motivations were not immediately clear, the force added.
One police source said the police officer who shot the attacker was off-duty.
The station is one of the busiest in Europe and a major link between Paris, London and the north of Europe.
Police secured the area following the attack, which happened around 0645 CET (0545 GMT).
Radio franceinfo, quoting rail operator SNCF, said trains were operating normally.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?
In Pics: RRR bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu'
Yearly floods turn Assam's rural women into refugees
A-list glamour returns to Globes red carpet
Story of B’luru startups after their Shark Tank win
Extreme weather caused $165 billion damage in US in '22
A new airline - Fly91 - bets on regional connectivity
Covid spike in rural China ahead of New Year migration
In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches