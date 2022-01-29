Mandatory Olympics apps 'spying on athletes for China'

Mandatory Olympics iOS, Android app spying on athletes for China: Report

As it turns out, the app is capable of spying on Olympians and attendees and sending the audio to Chinese servers to be analysed

IANS
IANS,
  • Jan 29 2022, 10:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 11:01 ist
The app is designed to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 and act as a central hub for information on events, weather, travel, and points of interest. Credit: Reuters Photo

A researcher has found that the mandatory Beijing 2022 Olympics app for iOS and Android is reportedly collecting and sending audio to Chinese servers.

According to AppleInsider, researcher Jonathan Scott had posted his findings after reverse-engineering the mandatory MY2022 Olympics app.

As it turns out, the app is capable of spying on Olympians and attendees and sending the audio to Chinese servers to be analysed, the report said.

Also Read | No slogans: Beijing curbs its enthusiasm for Winter Olympics

MY2022 is a non-optional app that must be used by both athletes and attendees of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The app is designed to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 and act as a central hub for information on events, weather, travel, and points of interest.

The App Store listing claims that the app does not collect data, though Scott has shown it does. The app doesn't employ exploits or security holes, the report said.

Instead, it actively listens to all audio and sends it off to servers based in China, it added.

If the app is moved to the background, it will force itself to the foreground to ensure it has permission to listen in, claims Scott.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Beijing Games
Beijing
China
Olympics
Winter Olympics
spying
iOS
Android

What's Brewing

Will we be better off without mosquitoes?

Will we be better off without mosquitoes?

Whackyverse: Let Mahatma's song fade, let his ideas dim

Whackyverse: Let Mahatma's song fade, let his ideas dim

Open Sesame | Netaji

Open Sesame | Netaji

6 apps to make life more fun

6 apps to make life more fun

DH Toon | Air India says 'Tata' to mismanagement

DH Toon | Air India says 'Tata' to mismanagement

What goes behind the making of a film poster?

What goes behind the making of a film poster?

Brothers split by partition to reunite in Pakistan

Brothers split by partition to reunite in Pakistan

Gold mining is poisoning Amazon forests with mercury

Gold mining is poisoning Amazon forests with mercury

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

 