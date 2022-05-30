Massive ticket fraud at Champions League final: France

'Massive' fake ticket fraud at Champions League final: France

Paris faced criticism over the event's organisation

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • May 30 2022, 16:16 ist
  • updated: May 30 2022, 20:41 ist
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. Credit: AFP Photo

 The Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was marked by massive fake ticket fraud, France's interior minister said on Monday, as Paris faced criticism over the event's organisation.

"What has been confirmed is a massive, industrial-scale and organised fraud in fake tickets... this was the root cause of the delay to the match" said Gerald Darmanin following a crisis meeting at France's sports ministry.

He also expressed regret some supporters with genuine tickets had been unable to access the stadium.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Champions League
France
liverpool
Real Madrid
World news

What's Brewing

Pregnancy is far more dangerous to women than abortion

Pregnancy is far more dangerous to women than abortion

Man's 5-yr fight for Rs 35 refund helps 3L IRCTC users

Man's 5-yr fight for Rs 35 refund helps 3L IRCTC users

Mona Lisa covered in cake in climate protest stunt

Mona Lisa covered in cake in climate protest stunt

China’s population to shrink for 1st time in 60 years

China’s population to shrink for 1st time in 60 years

Race to save undersea Stone Age cave art masterpieces

Race to save undersea Stone Age cave art masterpieces

 