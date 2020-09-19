Matter of genuine concern, says Biden over TikTok ban

Matter of genuine concern, says Joe Biden over US TikTok ban

Reuters
Reuters, Hermantown, United States,
  • Sep 19 2020, 08:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 08:22 ist
Democratic US presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Friday he sees Chinese-owned TikTok as a "matter of genuine concern" and promised to review security risks surrounding the video-sharing app if elected.

The Trump administration will ban TikTok and another Chinese-owned application, WeChat, from US app stores starting Sunday night, a move that will block Americans from downloading the Chinese-owned platforms over concerns they pose a national security threat.

Read: United States to ban TikTok downloads, block WeChat use

"I think that it's a matter of genuine concern that TikTok, a Chinese operation, has access to over 100 million young people particularly in the United States of America," Biden told reporters at a campaign stop in Minnesota.

Joe Biden
United States
TikTok
TikTok ban
Donald Trump

