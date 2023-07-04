Moscow airport resumes operations after drone attack

Moscow's Vnukovo airport resumed operations from 8 am local time (0500 GMT), Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said on the Telegram messaging app, after a drone attack on the city on Tuesday.
Landings and takeoffs at the airport were restricted on Tuesday morning "for technical reasons beyond the control of the airport".
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin accused Ukraine of another drone attack on the Russian capital and its region, adding it had been repelled.
