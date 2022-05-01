Nearly 50 civilians evacuated from Mariupol steel plant

Moscow says nearly 50 civilians evacuated from Mariupol steel plant

On Saturday, the Ukrainian forces guarding the Azovstal site had said that 20 civilians, including children, had been evacuated to the city of Zaporizhzhia

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • May 01 2022, 15:56 ist
  • updated: May 01 2022, 17:34 ist
Azovstal steel plant, the city's last holdout where hundreds of civilians are sheltering with Ukrainian troops, in Mariupol, on the Azov Sea. Credit: AFP Photo / Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

The Russian defence ministry said Sunday that nearly 50 civilians have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

"On April 30, following the implementation of a ceasefire and the opening of a humanitarian corridor, two groups of civilians have left the residential buildings adjacent to the site of the Azovstal steel plant," the ministry said on Telegram.

Also Read | Nancy Pelosi meets Zelenskyy on unannounced visit to Kyiv

"Twenty-five residents left in the afternoon. In the early evening, a second group of 21 people left and were taken to Bezimenne," a village situated halfway between Mariupol and the Russian border.

"All of the civilians were given accommodation, food and necessary medical help," the Russian authorities said, without specifying where the first group had been taken.

Also Read | Bodies with hands tied found in Ukraine as Russia shells east

A defence ministry video showed a convoy of cars and buses travelling in the dark, marked with a "Z", the letter used by the Russian forces in the conflict.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian forces guarding the Azovstal site had said that 20 civilians, including children, had been evacuated to the city of Zaporizhzhia.

On Sunday, the Russian defence ministry also confirmed that "near Odessa, high-precision Onyx missiles destroyed a hangar at military aerodrome housing weapons and ammunition from the United States and European countries, and the runway was also destroyed."

Check out DH's latest videos:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
World news
World Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Excessive heat in summers can damage your eyes: Experts

Excessive heat in summers can damage your eyes: Experts

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira on anxiety attacks

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira on anxiety attacks

Netizens thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain

Netizens thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain

Nothing fritter about it!

Nothing fritter about it!

The sincerest form of flattery...

The sincerest form of flattery...

IPL's unsung heroes

IPL's unsung heroes

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats

PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats

 