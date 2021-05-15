Myanmar junta spokesman says 'terrorist attacks' have killed 63

A spokesman for Myanmar's junta said on Saturday that a total of 63 people had been killed in various recent terrorist attacks by its opponents.
"Terrorists are planting bombs in public areas and there are some injuries among the people," spokesman Zaw Min Tun told a news conference, appealing to citizens to give information on the attackers.
