'Terrorist attacks have killed 63 in Myanmar'

Myanmar junta spokesman says 'terrorist attacks' have killed 63

He appealed to citizens to give information on the attackers

Reuters
Reuters, Bangkok,
  • May 15 2021, 15:43 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 15:43 ist
Police search for protesters who had been taking part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon. Credit: AFP Photo

A spokesman for Myanmar's junta said on Saturday that a total of 63 people had been killed in various recent terrorist attacks by its opponents.

"Terrorists are planting bombs in public areas and there are some injuries among the people," spokesman Zaw Min Tun told a news conference, appealing to citizens to give information on the attackers.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Myanmar
Military coup

What's Brewing

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

Chinese spacecraft successfully lands on Mars

Chinese spacecraft successfully lands on Mars

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

 