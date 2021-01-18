New coronavirus variant hits Swiss resort of St Moritz

New coronavirus variant hits posh Swiss resort of St Moritz

Health officials have quarantined two hotels in the area and ordered corona tests for their employees and guests

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 18 2021, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2021, 13:04 ist
General view of St Moritz. Credit: Reuters Photo

 Health authorities quarantined two hotels and closed ski schools in the posh Swiss resort of St Moritz on Monday to try to curb an outbreak of the high infections new coronavirus variant.

The eastern canton of Grisons ordered everyone to wear masks in the town of 5,200 that prides itself as a birthplace of modern winter sports. Mass testing of residents will take place on Tuesday.

"About a dozen cases are currently known in two hotels. To protect the health of the population and guests, the health department has quarantined the two hotels and ordered corona tests for their employees and guests," the canton said in a statement. It did not give the guests' nationalities or reveal which new coronavirus variant had been detected. Authorities could not immediately be reached for further information.

While closing restaurants, bars, theatres and recreational venues to limit spread of the disease, Switzerland has left ski lifts open as long as they maintain strict regimens to protect public health.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Switzerland
St Moritz

What's Brewing

Apple working on iPhone case to hold and power AirPods

Apple working on iPhone case to hold and power AirPods

'Tandav' row: Govt seeks Amazon Prime's explanation

'Tandav' row: Govt seeks Amazon Prime's explanation

Joe Biden's swearing-in: An inauguration like no other

Joe Biden's swearing-in: An inauguration like no other

Martin Luther King Jr's words in a tumultuous time

Martin Luther King Jr's words in a tumultuous time

DH Toon | 'Switch on Arnab Goswami's channel, please!'

DH Toon | 'Switch on Arnab Goswami's channel, please!'

 