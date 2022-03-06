No food, water or power: Russia ‘chokes’ Ukraine’s Mariupol

The Ukrainian port city of Mariupol lay in tatters with no water, essential supplies or accessible mobile networks, Mayor Vadym Boichenko said in a recent interview, as Russia announced a second partial ceasefire in the city for civilian evacuation in two days.

"The situation is very complicated. We have a lot of social problems, which all the Russians have created,” he said.

He added that since the city has had no power for five days, there is no heat since all the thermal substations run on electricity. The city has no mobile networks and there is no reserve water supply available.

Live news updates on Russia-Ukriane crisis on DH

"(The Russian army) is working to besiege the city and set up a blockade. They want to cut us off from the humanitarian corridor, shutting down the delivery of essential goods, medical supplies, even baby food. Their goal is to choke the city and place it under unbearable stress," Boichenko is quoted as saying in a report.

The mayor also said that the death toll in the city is only going to get worse. "They say they want to save Ukrainians from being killed by the Ukrainian [state] but they are the ones doing the killing," he said. "Listen, our brave doctors have been saving lives here now for 10 straight days. They live and sleep at our hospitals with their families."

Boichenko said that while people’s morale in Mariupol is strong, people are hanging by a thread. He dismissed the talks as “lies” and said Russia only wants to destroy them as a nation.

"The city of Mariupol has ceased to exist," Boichenko said during the interview, "at least the city that you once saw."

