Kim Yo Jong promises more spy satellite launches

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong promises more spy satellite launches

Her remarks follow the failure of a North Korean satellite launch on Wednesday

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Jun 01 2023, 08:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 08:24 ist
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. Credit: Reuters File Photo

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, leader Kim Jong Un's sister, has said her country's military spy satellite will soon enter into orbit and promised Pyongyang will increase military surveillance, state media KCNA reported on Thursday.

"We are ready to act whatever it may be in defending its sovereign right and interests," Kim, a powerful government official in her own right, said in a statement carried by KCNA.

Her remarks follow the failure of a North Korean satellite launch on Wednesday.

Also Read | Kim Jong Un's sister says US-South Korea plan risks 'serious danger'

The launch appeared to have been rushed and may need several weeks at least to fix its rocket's problem, a South Korean lawmaker said on Wednesday citing the South's intelligence agency.

In a rare admission of failure by North Korea, KCNA reported that a rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite known as "Malligyong-1" crashed into the sea after an accident occurred.

The launch was widely criticized including by South Korea, Japan and the United States.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said any launch by Pyongyang using ballistic missile technology breaches Security Council resolutions, a spokesperson said.

In her statement, Kim said the criticisms of Wednesday's test were "self-contradiction" as the U.S. and other countries have already launched "thousands of satellites."

In a separate statement carried by KCNA, North Korea's vice foreign minister Kim Son Gyong criticized U.S.-led military drills in the region including a multinational anti-proliferation naval drill.

Commercial satellite imagery of one of the launch pads at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station showed more than a dozen vehicles, U.S.-based 38 North, a program that analyzes North Korea, said in a report.

"Which pad was used for the launch cannot yet be confirmed," the report said. "However, activity at the main launch pad is consistent with post-launch assessment and clean-up efforts."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kim Yo-jong
North Korea
World news
Kim Jong Un

Related videos

What's Brewing

After 100 yrs, Rajasthan sees record-breaking rainfall

After 100 yrs, Rajasthan sees record-breaking rainfall

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The culmination of a journey southward 

The culmination of a journey southward 

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

 