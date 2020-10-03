Number of world leaders send wishes for a speedy recovery to US President Donald Trump

World leaders on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania a quick recovery following his announcement that they were quarantining after testing positive for coronavirus.

"I am convinced that your vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with this dangerous virus," the Kremlin quoted President Vladimir Putin as saying.

"Of course we wish President Trump a speedy and easy recovery," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "sends his best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a quick and complete recovery," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wished the couple "a full and speedy recovery".

Trump is pulling the United States out of the UN health agency, accusing it of mishandling the coronavirus pandemic and being too close to China.

Read: WHO chief Ghebreyesus wishes Donald Trump 'full and speedy recovery'

"Wishing @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a speedy recovery. Covid-19 is a battle we all continue to fight. Everyday. No matter where we live," European Union chief Charles Michel said in a tweet, referring also to the First Lady of the United States.

"My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted. "Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus."

Johnson himself spent three nights in intensive care in April after contracting Covid-19.

My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 2, 2020

"Dear Donald, My best wishes to you and Melania as you are now fighting the virus together. Brigitte and I think of you both and express our most friendly support. Stay strong and keep going," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a message in English.

Addressing the first lady as "my dearest Melania", Brigitte Macron added: "... please accept my warmest wishes for a prompt recovery. I know you both are strong and will prevail".

"I send Donald and Melania Trump all my good wishes," Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert tweeted on her behalf.

"I hope that they recover well from their corona infection and will be quite healthy again soon."

Chancellor #Merkel: I send Donald and Melania Trump all my best wishes for a full and speedy recovery from their #COVID19 infection. @POTUS @FLOTUS — Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) October 2, 2020

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said: "I wish a full & swift recovery to @realdonaldtrump & @FLOTUS. #COVID19 is a worldwide pandemic which we all need to fight together."

"My best wishes to @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. I hope they both have a speedy recovery from COVID-19," the alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg said.

Also on Twitter, Canadian President Justin Trudeau wrote: "Sophie and I are sending our best wishes to @POTUSTrump and @FLOTUS. We hope you both get well soon and have a full recovery from this virus."

Sophie and I are sending our best wishes to @POTUS Trump and @FLOTUS. We hope you both get well soon and have a full recovery from this virus. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 2, 2020

"Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

Read: PM Modi wishes US President Trump quick recovery from Covid-19

"Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"My sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to US President Donald Trump and the First Lady," Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said.

He said he wanted the couple to "quickly overcome this stage and return to complete health and wellness to resume leading the valued US efforts to combat this virus worldwide".

King Abdullah II said he was "wishing US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania a speedy and full recovery. Jordan is keen to continue working with the US and other partners to counter Covid-19 and its implications around the world".

"Together with the people of the Republic of Korea, my wife and I wish you and the First Lady a speedy recovery. We would also like to convey our sincere words of encouragement and support to your family and the people of the United States of America," President Moon Jae-in said.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

"Our good wishes for speedy recovery to our Friends @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. #Poland and #USA will get through the hardships and succeed in fighting #COVID19," Polish President Andrzej Duda tweeted.

In Africa, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa tweeted: "My best wishes to President Trump @realdonaldtrump and the First Lady @FLOTUS as they make a full recovery from COVID-19."

In South America, Colombian President Ivan Duque tweeted: "With the news they have tested positive for #COVID19, we express our solidarity with the president of the United States, @realDonaldTrump and the First Lady, @MELANIATRUMP. We wish them a quick recovery."

The Guatemalan government tweeted: "The @GuatemalaGob wishes President Donald Trump @POTUS and the First Lady Melania Trump @FLOTUS , a speedy recovery of #COVID19".