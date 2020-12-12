One killed as multiple rockets hit Kabul

AFP
AFP, Kabul,
  Dec 12 2020, 09:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 09:49 ist
Afghans inspect a damaged house after a mortal shell attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on November 21, 2020. Multiple rockets were fired around Kabul residential areas. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

A series of rockets struck the Afghan capital on Saturday, killing one person and wounding another, the interior ministry said, the second such attack to rock Kabul in less than a month.

"Four rockets were fired from Labe Jar neighbourhood of Kabul," ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told reporters, adding that two landed near Kabul airport.

He said one person was killed and another wounded.

Kabul police confirmed the early morning attack, saying most of the rockets struck the eastern part of the capital.

On November 21, eight people were killed when 23 rockets slammed Kabul in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

