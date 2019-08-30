Pak FM raises Kashmir with Lanka, NZ and Azerbaijan

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday held telephonic conversations with his counterparts from Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Azerbaijan to discuss the Kashmir issue with them.

Qureshi underlined that the "steps taken by India in Kashmir entailed a grave risk for peace and security in the region", the Foreign Office said.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two union territories.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

Meanwhile, Pakistan army's media wing on Thursday arranged a trip of foreign media to the Line of Control (LoC), amidst tensions with India.

The group comprising mostly correspondents of the Western media outlets was taken to Chakothi near the LoC.

Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted that the media persons were "briefed about situation and Indian ceasefire violations."