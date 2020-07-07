Pakistan coronavirus cases reach 234,508; Death toll reaches 4,839

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 2,691 coronavirus cases, the lowest in weeks, taking the total number of infections to 234,508 in the country, the health ministry said.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, the number of recovered persons are also steadily going up and reached 134,957.

The total number of deaths reached 4,839 after another 77 people died. Another 2,306 patients were in critical condition, the ministry said.

Out of the total 234,508 infections, Sindh reported 96,236 patients, Punjab 82,669, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 28,236, Islamabad 13,557, Balochistan 10,841, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,587 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 1,383 patients.

A total of 1,445,153 tests have been performed, including 24,577 in the last 24 hours.

According to an official data, last time 2,636 cases were reported on May 28. But on that day 11,931 tests were performed. However, the latest 2,691 positive cases emerged from 24,577 tests.

Meanwhile, in a significant step towards making Pakistan self-reliant in production of medical equipment, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the country's first indigenous ventilators’ manufacturing facility, Dawn News reported.

“It is a landmark achievement for the country and I congratulate the entire team,” Khan said after inaugurating the ventilators factory at the National Radio and Telecommunications Corporation (NRTC) in Haripur.

The prime minister lauded the initiative taken by the NRTC and the Ministry of Science and Technology for producing ventilators indigenously.

Khan said the country had no dearth of talent to become self-reliant in new technologies and the government would extend support to all such initiatives to encourage the potential of youth, the report added.

He said the government’s focus would now be on reforming the health sector.

“Our approach in response to the pandemic and adopting smart lockdown while keeping the economy afloat has been widely acknowledged and now our focus will be on comprehensive health reforms."