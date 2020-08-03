Pakistan foreign and defence ministers visit LoC

Pakistan foreign and defence ministers visit Line of Control

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Aug 03 2020, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 18:21 ist
A senior army officer, center, briefs to Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, 1st right, and Moeed Yusuf, the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, 2nd left, during their visit to forward area post along a highly militarized frontier in the disputed region of Kashmir, in Chiri Kot sector. Credit: AP Photo

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Monday visited the Line of Control (LoC) where they were briefed by the Army about the latest situation, according to officials.

The two ministers, accompanied by the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Security Moeed Yusuf, visited the Chiri Kot Sector.

In a video message released before his LoC visit, Qureshi said he was visiting the LoC along with the Defence Minister to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The two ministers visited the Chiri Kot Sector where they were briefed by the Army about the latest situation of the LoC, officials said.

India has firmly told Pakistan that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and shall continue to be an integral part of India. Issues related to Jammu and Kashmir are an internal matter of India, the Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated.

Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 last year and bifurcating it into two union territories.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

