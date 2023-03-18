Pakistan police raid ex-PM Imran Khan's house while his wife is 'alone'

As Imran Khan makes his court appearance today to attend the proceedings on the complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for allegedly concealing details of gifts in his assets declarations, Pakistan police have reached the Lahore residence of the former PM where his wife Busra Bibi is allegedly alone.
Police reached the residence of Imran Khan in Lahore as former Pakistan's PM is scheduled to appear before a court in Islamabad in connection with the hearing into the Toshakhana case
Punjab Police has arrested more than 20 party workers, reports Pakistan's Geo News pic.twitter.com/0zhcKGtT8x
— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023
Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tweeted a video showing the forces barging into the 70-year-old politician's house calling the situation worse than martial law.
They’re now trying to enter Chairman’s house where only Bhusra Bibi is present. We don’t even see these kinds of acts in Martial laws!! #چلو_چلو_عمران_کے_ساتھ pic.twitter.com/V9SurUEPGP
— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023
Imran Khan also slammed the government calling this action, " This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment."
Meanwhile Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023
