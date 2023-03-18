Pak police raid Imran's home while his wife is 'alone'

Pakistan police raid ex-PM Imran Khan's house while his wife is 'alone'

Imran Khan's party tweeted a video showing the forces barging into the 70-year old politician's house calling the situation worse than a martial law

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 18 2023, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 15:23 ist
Pakistan police have reached the Lahore residence of the former PM where his wife Busra Bibi is allegedly alone. Credit: twitter/@ANI

As Imran Khan makes his court appearance today to attend the proceedings on the complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for allegedly concealing details of gifts in his assets declarations, Pakistan police have reached the Lahore residence of the former PM where his wife Busra Bibi is allegedly alone. 

Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tweeted a video showing the forces barging into the 70-year-old politician's house calling the situation worse than martial law.  

Imran Khan also slammed the government calling this action, " This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
Imran Khan
World news
PTI

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rise of AI may result in new religions

Rise of AI may result in new religions

The bohemian look: Where more is better

The bohemian look: Where more is better

Doll up your homes

Doll up your homes

K'taka: Tobacco packaging generates 23K tn annual waste

K'taka: Tobacco packaging generates 23K tn annual waste

‘My family broke my relationships thrice’

‘My family broke my relationships thrice’

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

 