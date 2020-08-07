Pakistan replaces FO spokesperson with Director General for South Asia and SAARC

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has replaced Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui with the Director General for South Asia and SAARC with the immediate effect, an official notification said on Friday.
Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, in addition to his duties as the Director General for South Asia and SAARC, will also look after the work of the spokesperson vice Farooqui, it said.
Earlier, Muhammad Faisal held the dual charge before being appointed as the country’s ambassador to Germany.
Farooqui, who was appointed as the spokesperson in December, is reportedly proceeding on a training course.
Chaudhri, a career foreign service officer, previously served at key Pakistan missions, including in Washington and London.
What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here
TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears
The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus
Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage
World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years
What we know so far about Covid-19 and children
The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19
Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found