Pakistan replaces FO spokesperson with Director General for South Asia and SAARC

PTI
Islamabad,
  • Aug 07 2020, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 15:45 ist
Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has replaced Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui with the Director General for South Asia and SAARC with the immediate effect, an official notification said on Friday.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, in addition to his duties as the Director General for South Asia and SAARC, will also look after the work of the spokesperson vice Farooqui, it said.

Earlier, Muhammad Faisal held the dual charge before being appointed as the country’s ambassador to Germany.

Farooqui, who was appointed as the spokesperson in December, is reportedly proceeding on a training course.

Chaudhri, a career foreign service officer, previously served at key Pakistan missions, including in Washington and London.

