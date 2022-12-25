Passenger laptop fire forces plane evacuation at JFK Airport

Laptop fire forces plane evacuation at JFK Airport

AP, New York,
  • Dec 25 2022, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2022, 17:36 ist
Seven passengers suffered minor injuries, including smoke inhalation and bruised elbows, the Port Authority said. Credit: Reuters Photo

Emergency responders evacuated a JetBlue flight at JFK International Airport in New York City as a result of a small fire in a passenger's laptop on Saturday evening, officials said.

Officials from the FAA, JetBlue and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the aircraft was taxing to a gate at Terminal 5 when a lithium battery in a passenger's laptop caught fire, the New York Daily News reported.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the crew of JetBlue Flight 662 from Bridgetown, Barbados.

Also Read | Flyers may soon not be required to take out electronic devices at airports for scanning

First responders and the crew evacuated 67 people from the Airbus A320 jet using an emergency slide system. Another 60 passengers exited the plane normally, the Port Authority said.

Seven passengers suffered minor injuries, including smoke inhalation and bruised elbows, the Port Authority said.

“Safety is always our number one priority, and we are investigating this incident in coordination with the FAA and NTSB,” JetBlue said in a statement to the Daily News.

