Pfizer Inc agreed to extend its Covid-19 vaccine contract from 2023 to 2026 with the European Union and offered to cut the number of doses being supplied, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pfizer agrees to revise Covid vaccine contract with EU
YouTuber seen throwing currency notes from speeding car
Google lets testers access ChatGPT-style generative AI
Lahore is most polluted city, says survey
SK girl band offers a glimpse into the metaverse future
After 'Elephant Whisperers', tourists throng Theppakadu
Drunk off-duty TTE urinates on woman in train, sacked