Pfizer agrees to revise Covid vaccine contract with EU

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 15 2023, 00:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 00:46 ist
Pfizer logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Pfizer Inc agreed to extend its Covid-19 vaccine contract from 2023 to 2026 with the European Union and offered to cut the number of doses being supplied, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. 

