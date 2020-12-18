Pfizer applies for Covid-19 vaccine approval in Japan

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Friday it had applied for approval in Japan of its Covid-19 vaccine, which is already being administered in the United Kingdom and the United States.
The Japanese government has a supply deal with Pfizer for 120 million vaccine doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech.
Pfizer said in a statement it had made the application to Japan's Health Ministry, along with providing information on tests it has carried out up to now.
Coronavirus vaccine news live updates on DH
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference prior to Pfizer's announcement that the vaccine's effectiveness and safety would be priorities.
He added that Japan hoped to have all of its residents vaccinated in the first half of next year and that the government would make every effort for proper arrangements to carry this out.
50 years of 'Mera Naam Joker': A timeless classic
Karnataka's defining moments | Episode 5
DH Toon | 'A true reformist, he never cared for MSPs!'
Who decides administration of Covid-19 vaccine in US?
Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars
She saved thousands of friends before Covid killed her
Meet Robert Lewandowski who put Messi, Ronaldo in shade
UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking