Post-poll, France's parliament sees drop in women MPs

Post-poll, France's new parliament sees slight drop in women MPs

France has lagged in gender parity in politics, coming 33rd out of 185 spots on the Inter-Parliamentary Union's monthly ranking of women in national parliaments

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Jun 20 2022, 09:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2022, 09:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

France's new parliament will see a slight decrease in women MPs after the weekend's poll, a setback from the previous cycle when women filled nearly 40 percent of seats.

France has lagged in gender parity in politics, coming 33rd out of 185 spots on the Inter-Parliamentary Union's monthly ranking of women in national parliaments.

But in 2017, voters threw their support behind a parliament composed of 39 percent women MPs -- 12 points more than in 2012 and more than triple 2002's roster of 12 percent.

After Sunday's poll, France's parliament will have 215 women MPs -- 37.26 percent -- while men will take 362 seats, according to an AFP count.

Read | Macron loses parliament majority in stunning setback

As in 2017, the right-wing Republicans party (LR) has the lowest parity at 29.5 percent, with 18 women MPs making up their 61 elected.

Conversely, the newly formed left-wing alliance NUPES -- headed by 70-year-old hard-left figurehead Jean-Luc Melenchon -- now has 43.6 percent of women in their ranks.

French President Emmanuel Macron's "Together" coalition has 40.4 percent, while the National Rally party -- led by far-right leader Marine Le Pen -- has 37.1 percent.

To promote gender parity in government, France levies financial penalties on political parties with less than 50 percent women.

The Republicans have been the most penalised from 2017 to 2022. In 2021, they were fined 1.78 million euros ($1.9 million) for not meeting the threshold.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne -- who narrowly won the seat for the sixth constituency of Calvados in Normandy -- is the second woman premier of France, after Edith Cresson.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

France
World news
Emmanuel Macron

What's Brewing

UP delivery boy faces casteism, FIR against customer

UP delivery boy faces casteism, FIR against customer

World's best MIT vs India's top varsity IISc Bengaluru

World's best MIT vs India's top varsity IISc Bengaluru

The glory of gardening

The glory of gardening

DH Toon | Sweeping the elephant under the carpet

DH Toon | Sweeping the elephant under the carpet

Roshan Mahanama serves tea to people amid Lanka crisis

Roshan Mahanama serves tea to people amid Lanka crisis

 