Protests in Middle East against Quran burning in Sweden

Protests across the Middle East against Quran burning in Sweden

Swedish officials have stressed that freedom of expression is guaranteed by the Swedish Constitution

AP
AP, Beirut,
  • Jan 27 2023, 21:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 21:00 ist
Protests in Middle East against Sweden, following Quran burning. Credit: AFP Photo

Protests were held on Friday in several predominantly Muslim countries to denounce the recent desecration of Islam's holy book by far-right activists in Sweden and the Netherlands.

The protests in countries including Pakistan, Iraq and Lebanon ended with people dispersing peacefully. In Pakistan's capital of Islamabad, police officers stopped some demonstrators trying to march toward the Swedish Embassy.

In Beirut, about 200 angry protesters burned the flags of Sweden and the Netherlands outside the blue-domed Mohammed Al-Amin mosque at Beirut's central Martyrs Square.

Swedish officials have stressed that freedom of expression is guaranteed by the Swedish Constitution and gives people extensive rights to express their views publicly, though incitement to violence or hate speech isn't allowed.

Demonstrators must apply to police for a permit for a public gathering. Police can deny such permits only on exceptional grounds, such as risks to public safety.

Iraq's powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr asked in comments released Friday whether freedom of speech means offending other people's beliefs. He asked why “doesn't the burning of the gays' rainbow flag represent freedom of expression.”

The cleric added that burning the Quran “will bring divine anger.” Hundreds of his supporters gathered outside a mosque in Baghdad waving copies of the Quran.

Sweden
Quran
World news
Pakistan
Iraq

