Putin, Abu Dhabi crown prince vow 'energy market stability'

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed vowed to maintain energy market stability on Tuesday, the UAE's state news agency said.

They agreed during a telephone call on the "need to maintain the stability of the global energy market," state news agency WAM said.

Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed by Putin on "the developments of the crisis with Ukraine", it said, and the crown prince stressed the need for a "peaceful solution ... in a way that guarantees the interests and national security of all parties".

