Putin signs law on mobilisation of people who have committed serious crimes

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing the mobilisation of people who have committed serious crimes, RIA news agency said on Friday.
The law excludes those convicted of child sex abuse, treason, spying or terrorism, RIA said.
