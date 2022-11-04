Putin signs law to mobilise serious crime offenders

Putin signs law on mobilisation of people who have committed serious crimes

The law excludes those convicted of child sex abuse, treason, spying or terrorism

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Nov 04 2022, 18:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 18:42 ist

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing the mobilisation of people who have committed serious crimes, RIA news agency said on Friday.

The law excludes those convicted of child sex abuse, treason, spying or terrorism, RIA said.

World news
Russia
Vladimir Putin

