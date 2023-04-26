Quad leaders to meet in Sydney next month

Quad leaders to hold security summit in Sydney on May 24

It will also include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

AP
AP, Canberra,
  • Apr 26 2023, 08:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 08:30 ist
The meeting in Sydney on May 24 will be Australia's first time hosting the Quad Leaders' Summit. Credit: PTI File Photo

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday he will host US President Joe Biden and the leaders of India and Japan for a security summit next month.

The meeting in Sydney on May 24 will be Australia's first time hosting the Quad Leaders' Summit.

It will also include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Albanese attended a summit in Tokyo hours after he was sworn in as prime minister following elections last year.

Also read | Australia unveils biggest defence reform in decades

“Quad partners are deeply invested in the success of the Indo-Pacific,” Albanese said in a statement.

“Leveraging our collective strengths helps Australia advance its interests and more effectively respond to the region's needs. We are always better off when we act together with our close friends and partners,” Albanese added.

The Quad was committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is respectful of sovereignty and ensures security and growth for all, he said.

“I look forward to discussing with Quad leaders how we – alongside important regional institutions, such as ASEAN, the Pacific Islands Forum, the Indian Ocean Rim Association and our regional partners – can shape the Indo-Pacific region we all want to live in,” Albanese said. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Anthony Albanese
Australia
Joe Biden
Quad Leaders' Summit
Fumio Kishida
Sydney
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Flood threat prompts rare closure of Yosemite Valley

Flood threat prompts rare closure of Yosemite Valley

'We're tired': Ukraine forces hold out in Bakhmut

'We're tired': Ukraine forces hold out in Bakhmut

'3 Idiots' style operation using flashlights in Kolkata

'3 Idiots' style operation using flashlights in Kolkata

OpenAI rolls out 'incognito mode' on ChatGPT

OpenAI rolls out 'incognito mode' on ChatGPT

Japanese spacecraft likely crashed during moon landing

Japanese spacecraft likely crashed during moon landing

 