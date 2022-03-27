5.8 magnitude quake strikes Ecuador; damaging buildings

Quake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Ecuador coast, damaging buildings

The quake was at a depth of 40 km (25 miles), with its epicenter 9 km south-southeast of Esmeraldas, Ecuador

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 27 2022, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2022, 13:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck near the coastal region of Ecuador late on Saturday, damaging buildings and striking down light poles on highways.

The quake was at a depth of 40 km (25 miles), with its epicenter 9 km south-southeast of Esmeraldas, Ecuador, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Videos and images shared on social media showed partially collapsed buildings and some damage inside a hospital after the temblor. Another video showed the earthquake shaking buildings and a car, driving panic-stricken dogs out into the street.

Reuters has not verified the footage. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

World news
Ecuador
Earthquake
South America

