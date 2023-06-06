Several Ukrainian villages flooded after dam destroyed

Residents evacuated amid flooding in several Ukrainian villages

Nova Kakhovka's Russian-installed mayor said that part of the town had been disconnected from power supplies for safety reasons

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jun 06 2023, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 12:34 ist
A satellite image shows Nova Khakovka Dam in Kherson region. Credit: Reuters Photo

A Russian-installed official in the town of Nova Kakhovka said on Tuesday residents of around 300 houses had been evacuated after a nearby dam was breached, state-owned news agency TASS reported.

TASS also quoted Nova Kakhovka's Russian-installed mayor Vladimir Leontyev as saying that part of the town had been disconnected from power supplies for safety reasons. 

Also Read: Nova Kakhovka dam supplying water to Crimea blown up in southern Ukraine

An AFP report, quoting a military official said that about 16,000 people are in the critical zone on the right bank of the Kherson region. 

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson miliary administration, there was flooding in eight areas along the Dnipro River.

(With AFP inputs)

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related videos

What's Brewing

Odisha train tragedy: Father finds son alive in morgue

Odisha train tragedy: Father finds son alive in morgue

Ancient humans buried their dead in caves: Study

Ancient humans buried their dead in caves: Study

Hollywood actors authorise strike as writers still out

Hollywood actors authorise strike as writers still out

What it's like to try Apple's new Vision Pro headset

What it's like to try Apple's new Vision Pro headset

42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti

42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti

 