Residents evacuated amid flooding in several Ukrainian villages

A Russian-installed official in the town of Nova Kakhovka said on Tuesday residents of around 300 houses had been evacuated after a nearby dam was breached, state-owned news agency TASS reported.

TASS also quoted Nova Kakhovka's Russian-installed mayor Vladimir Leontyev as saying that part of the town had been disconnected from power supplies for safety reasons.

Also Read: Nova Kakhovka dam supplying water to Crimea blown up in southern Ukraine

An AFP report, quoting a military official said that about 16,000 people are in the critical zone on the right bank of the Kherson region.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson miliary administration, there was flooding in eight areas along the Dnipro River.

(With AFP inputs)