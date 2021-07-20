Rocket attack on Kabul as Afghan president Ashraf Ghani gives Eid speech

Rocket attack on Kabul as Ashraf Ghani gives Eid speech

Minutes after the attack, Ghani began an address to the nation in the presence of some of his top officials

AFP
AFP, Kabul,
  • Jul 20 2021, 10:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 10:25 ist
Afghan president Ashraf Ghani. Credit: Reuters file photo

At least three rockets landed Tuesday in the Afghan capital ahead of a speech by President Ashraf Ghani marking the start of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, the interior ministry said.

The rockets, fired at around 8:00 am (0330 GMT), were heard across the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses the presidential palace and several embassies, including the US mission.

"Today the enemies of Afghanistan launched rocket attacks in different parts of Kabul city," said interior ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai.

"All the rockets hit three different parts. Based on our initial information, we have no casualties. Our team is investigating."

Minutes after the attack, Ghani began an address to the nation in the presence of some of his top officials.

Rockets have been aimed at the palace several times in the past, the last being in December.

The attack coincides with a sweeping Taliban offensive across the country as foreign forces wind up a troop withdrawal scheduled to be complete by August 31.

Ashraf Ghani
Afghanistan
Eid
Rockets

