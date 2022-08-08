Rocket fire from Gaza continues amid ceasefire: Israel

Rocket fire from Gaza continues despite reported ceasefire: Israel

Rocket sirens were heard in the communities of Kisufim, Ein Ha'shlosha, Nirim and Zikim near the Gaza border

IANS
IANS, Jerusalem,
  • Aug 08 2022, 06:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 09:10 ist
At least 41 Palestinians, including 11 children and four women, have been killed, and 311 injured since Israel began an offensive on the Gaza Strip on Friday. Credit: AFP Photo

Israel said militants in the Gaza Strip continued on Sunday night to fire rockets at southern Israel despite a reported Egypt-brokered cease-fire.

Israel's Home Front Command said in a notice that several rockets were fired at southern Israel "minutes" after 8 p.m. local time, which is the reported time for an Egypt-brokered cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

The notice said PIJ militants fired barrages of rockets at Tel Aviv and other cities in central Israel.

Rocket sirens were heard in the communities of Kisufim, Ein Ha'shlosha, Nirim and Zikim near the Gaza border and the residents were instructed to stay inside shelters.

In the southern city of Ashkelon, a rocket hit a factory, injuring a Palestinian worker from the West Bank city of Hebron, state-owned Kan TV news reported. Magen David Adom emergency health service said in a statement that the man sustained moderate-to-light injuries.

At least 41 Palestinians, including 11 children and four women, have been killed, and 311 injured since Israel began an offensive on the Gaza Strip on Friday, according to a statement released by the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza on Sunday evening.

Israeli media earlier reported at least eight Israelis were injured by rockets fired by PIJ militants from Gaza into southern Israel.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Israel
Gaza
Palestine

What's Brewing

This village was independent 5 yrs before Aug 15, 1947

This village was independent 5 yrs before Aug 15, 1947

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

Explained | The RSS' relationship with the Tricolour

Explained | The RSS' relationship with the Tricolour

What makes Northeast's athletes click

What makes Northeast's athletes click

 