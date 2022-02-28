Russia to 'retaliate' against sanctions on aviation

Russia to retaliate against sanctions on aviation industry, Kremlin says

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Feb 28 2022, 18:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 18:33 ist
Dmitry Peskov. Credit: Reuters Photo

Moscow will retaliate against Western sanctions targeting Russia's aviation industry over the invasion of Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The guiding principle will be reciprocity, and our own interests will be at the forefront of that," he told reporters on a conference call.

