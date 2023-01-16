Air defences shot down in Crimea: Russian officials

Russian-installed official in Crimea says air defences shot down three drones, attack ongoing

Sevastopol, which is on the Crimean peninsula and was annexed by Russia in 2014, has come under repeated air attack since Russia invaded Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 16 2023, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 18:06 ist
This photograph taken on January 1, 2023, shows an inside view of a damaged room at the regional Children’s Hospital after a Russian missile strike in the southern city of Kherson. Credit: AFP Photo

The Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol said on Monday that the city's air defences had downed three drones, and that they continued to repel an ongoing attack.

Also Read | Death toll in Russian strike on Ukrainian building goes up to 35

Sevastopol, which is on the Crimean peninsula and was annexed by Russia in 2014, has come under repeated air attack since Russia invaded Ukraine in Febuary. Russian officials have blamed the attacks on Ukraine.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
World news

What's Brewing

Kerala: Gita in Sanskrit syllabus of Islamic Institute

Kerala: Gita in Sanskrit syllabus of Islamic Institute

Pilot couple killed in crashes in Nepal, 16 years apart

Pilot couple killed in crashes in Nepal, 16 years apart

Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?

Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven

Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

How much money do winners at Australian Open get?

How much money do winners at Australian Open get?

 