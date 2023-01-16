Russian-installed official in Crimea says air defences shot down three drones, attack ongoing

The Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol said on Monday that the city's air defences had downed three drones, and that they continued to repel an ongoing attack.

Sevastopol, which is on the Crimean peninsula and was annexed by Russia in 2014, has come under repeated air attack since Russia invaded Ukraine in Febuary. Russian officials have blamed the attacks on Ukraine.