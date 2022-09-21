Russia's mobilisation shows war effort failing: Ukraine

Russia's mobilisation was 'predictable', shows war effort failing, Ukraine says

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Sep 21 2022, 13:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2022, 14:01 ist
A statue of Ukrainian poet, writer and artist Taras Shevchenko is seen in front of the destroyed building of the Palace of Culture in the retaken city of Derhachi, Kharkiv. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia's mobilisation was a predictable step that will prove extremely unpopular and underscores that the war is not going according to Moscow's plan, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Wednesday.

Podolyak said in a text message to Reuters that Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to shift the blame for starting an "unprovoked war" and Russia's worsening economic situation onto the West.

Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, warning the West that if it continued what he called its "nuclear blackmail" then Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal.

Read | Putin orders partial Russian mobilisation, warns West over nuclear blackmail

It significantly escalates the conflict over Ukraine and comes as Russia battles a Ukrainian counter-offensive that has forced its troops to retreat and surrender some occupied territory.

"Absolutely predictable appeal, which looks more like an attempt to justify their own failure," Podolyak wrote, giving the first reaction by Ukraine's presidential office.

"The war is clearly not going according to Russia's scenario and therefore required Putin to make extremely unpopular decisions to mobilize and severely restrict the rights of people."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Ukraine
World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis

What's Brewing

Rising obesity to hamper developing economies: Report

Rising obesity to hamper developing economies: Report

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

Experts share tips to tell a fake watch from a real one

Experts share tips to tell a fake watch from a real one

Trash talk: Where is our construction debris going?

Trash talk: Where is our construction debris going?

DH Toon | Sonia's 'neutral' role in Cong Prez polls

DH Toon | Sonia's 'neutral' role in Cong Prez polls

ICC rule changes: Reverse swing may become extinct

ICC rule changes: Reverse swing may become extinct

 