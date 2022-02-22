Russia's upper house votes to back treaties with breakaway Ukrainian regions

Russia's upper house of parliament voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve friendship treaties with two self-proclaimed people's republics in eastern Ukraine, escalating its standoff with Ukraine and the West.
The treaties, which are set to enter force once President Vladimir Putin signs them, could pave the way for Moscow to build military bases there, adopt a joint defence posture and tighten economic integration.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Only 9% of plastic recycled worldwide: OECD
Amazon defies break-up wave sweeping conglomerates
Why numbers like 2/22/22 are so fascinating
Why Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy
Hindus who don’t vote for me have Muslim blood: BJP MLA
Saha 'won't reveal' name of journalist who sent texts
Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway
Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts
Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals